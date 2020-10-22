Bihar Elections 2020: This is how BJP plans to give free COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Bihar

The BJPs manifesto also seeks to reach out to the youth with the promise of 19 lakh jobs in the next five years and farmers with the assurance of bringing lentils under the MSP regime.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 22 released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The manifesto, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promised that after the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost.
"In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the ICMR, every person in the State will be vaccinated," the manifesto said.
Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto.
"As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said, reported news agency ANI.
What about non-BJP ruled states?
Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine?
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah calling it blatant populism said, "Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it's coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay?
BJP would be the only political party in the world which thinks Covid Vaccine is an election lollipop instead of life saving measure to be administered as matter of right & not matter of conditional political privilege - BJP vicious mentality needs cure along with Covid
Will @BJP4India be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it's coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits COVID fears.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2020
Not just the political leaders, but BJP's promise of free vaccination is reciving heavy criticim from netizens too.
Vaccines for free. Only for Bihar. Rest of us can drop dead. Also, only if voted to power. Otherwise, Biharis can also find a nice ditch to jump into.
Congress provided FREE POLIO VACCINATION (& others) to ENTIRE INDIA FOR DECADES. That's the basic a responsible Govt should do, not just for Bihar but entire India.
ALL INDIANS SHOULD GET FREE COVID VACCINE! https://t.co/26qzw48JfD— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 22, 2020
India freed herself from Polio by carrying out the greatest & largest vaccination drive in the world ! The polio drops were given FREE to the ENTIRE COUNTRY.
India freed herself from Polio by carrying out the greatest & largest vaccination drive in the world ! The polio drops were given FREE to the ENTIRE COUNTRY.

India also won the war against smallpox. #COVID19 vaccine should be given free to the entire country ! Why just Bihar?
After the slew of questions over the party's announcement, BJP's Information and Technology cell head Amit Malviya has clarified the party's stance. He said that the vaccine, when it is developed and will be available for wide-scale production and distribution, will be provided to states by the Centre."It is for the state Govts to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise," Malviya said in a tweet, adding that since health is a state subject, the vaccine would be given free to the people of Bihar by the government, assuming the BJP-Janata Dal (United) combine retains power in the state.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that digital health IDs will be used to aid delivery of coronavirus vaccines and ensure immunisation of citizens against the disease, it is not exactly clear how the party plans on doing it in Bihar, and if a different method will be used.
BJP's manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate. It is for the state Govts to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise. Health being a state subject, Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple.
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 22, 2020