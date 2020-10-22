172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bihar-elections-2020-bjps-pledge-to-give-free-covid-19-vaccine-to-everyone-in-bihar-invites-oppositions-ire-5998731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Elections 2020: This is how BJP plans to give free COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Bihar

The BJPs manifesto also seeks to reach out to the youth with the promise of 19 lakh jobs in the next five years and farmers with the assurance of bringing lentils under the MSP regime.

Moneycontrol News
The proposal to define ‘strategic sectors’ was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package. (Image: PTI)
The proposal to define ‘strategic sectors’ was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package. (Image: PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 22 released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The manifesto, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promised that after the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost.

"In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the ICMR, every person in the State will be vaccinated," the manifesto said.

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto.

Close

"As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said, reported news agency ANI.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

This has led to a lot of reactions from rival political parties wondering why this generosity only for Bihar and not for the rest of the country?

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah calling it blatant populism said, "Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it's coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay?

Not just the political leaders, but BJP's promise of free vaccination is reciving heavy criticim from netizens too.



After the slew of questions over the party's announcement, BJP's Information and Technology cell head Amit Malviya has clarified the party's stance. He said that the vaccine, when it is developed and will be available for wide-scale production and distribution, will be provided to states by the Centre.

"It is for the state Govts to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise," Malviya said in a tweet, adding that since health is a state subject, the vaccine would be given free to the people of Bihar by the government, assuming the BJP-Janata Dal (United) combine retains power in the state.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that digital health IDs will be used to aid delivery of coronavirus vaccines and ensure immunisation of citizens against the disease, it is not exactly clear how the party plans on doing it in Bihar, and if a different method will be used.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Bihar elections #COVID-19 vaccine

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.