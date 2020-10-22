Bihar Elections 2020: Deputy CM Sushil Modi tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 . The announcement comes amid a high-decibel campaign underway in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls beginning in less than a week.

"Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning (sic)," Modi announced in a tweet.

Sixty-eight-year-old Sushil Modi, undergoing treatment at AIIMS Patna , is the second BJP leader from Bihar to contract the virus in two days. On Wednesday, party’s national spokesperson and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, 51 said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi.

While Sushil Modi is one of the most prominent leaders of BJP from Bihar, Hussain, star campaigner for the party that is contesting elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD (U). While Hussain campaigned in Farbisganj in Arariya district on Wednesday, Sushil Modi has been addressing rallies too till last week and was seen on TV channels on October 19.

Sources said that the there is a sudden spurt in BJP leaders, mostly asymptomatic, contracting virus during the mandatory tests being done ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies in Bihar from October 23.

The three-phase election in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 for to elect a new 243-member house. The counting will be held on November 10.

The Election Commission had put in place strict health protocols for the polls being held amid Coronavirus pandemic, but there is an utter disregard to the social distancing norms as election rallies have started drawing bigger crowds as poll dates draw near.

Already two cabinet ministers in Bihar government Kapil Deo Kamat, 70 and Vinod Singh, 50 have died of COVID-19. BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, 69, also died of the COVID-19 at AIIMS, Patna in July.