Bihar Election 2020: 495 crorepatis, 502 with criminal cases in the fray in phase 2

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on October 28 and the state is now set to vote in the second phase on November 3. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray for the 94 seats going to the polls in phase two.

Before the voters turn up to the polling booths and cast their vote, here is a detailed look at criminal cases, education, financial background and other details of candidates on the basis of a survey report issued by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report analyzes all the 1,463 candidates on the basis of disclosures made in their election affidavit. Take a look:

Criminal background

Out of all candidates analyzed, 502 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. This makes 34 percent of all the contenders.

Going party-wise, 36 (64 percent) out of 56 candidates analysed from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 29 (63 percent) out of 46 candidates analysed from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 14 (58 percent) out of 24 candidates analysed from Congress, 28 (54 percent) out of 52 candidates analysed from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), 16 (49 percent) out of 33 candidates analysed from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and 20 (47 percent) out of 43 candidates analysed from Janata Dal (United) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Red Alert Constituencies: There are 84 out of 94 constituencies which are Red Alert constituencies, which means these seats, at 89 percent, have three or more contesting candidates with criminal cases against them.

Financial background

Out of the 1,463 candidates, 495 are crorepatis, which means 34 percent of contenders have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Going party-wise, 39 (85 percent) out of 46 candidates analysed from BJP, 20 (83 percent) out of 24 candidates analysed from Congress, 46 (82 percent) out of 56 candidates analysed from RJD, 35 (81 percent) out of 43 candidates analysed from JD (U), 38 (73 percent) out of 52 candidates analysed from LJP and 11 (33 percent) out of 33 candidates from BSP are crorepatis.

The top candidate with the highest declared assets is Congress’ Sanjeev Singh, contesting on Vaishali constituency. His total asset is Rs 56,62,73,800.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections is Rs 1.72 crores.

Education

A total of 602 (41 percent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard pass, while 720 (49 percent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. As many as 122 candidates have declared to be just literate and five candidates are illiterate. Also, 13 candidates are Diploma holders. An independent candidate Laxmi Kumari from Phulwari (SC) constituency has not declared her education details in the affidavit.

Age

There are 594 (41 percent) candidates who have their age between 25 to 40 years while 712 (49 percent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 156 (11%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. Just one candidate has declared his age 86 years.

Gender representation

Out of the 1,463 contesting candidates, 147 are female. This means, 10% female candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Bihar assembly election 2020.