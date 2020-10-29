Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 29, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP-LJP will form the new govt in the state : Chirag Paswan, a day after first phase of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is heading towards the second phase of polling across 94 constituencies.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling across 71 constituencies passed off peacefully on October 28. The state is now heading towards the second phase of polling across 94 seats on November 3. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election campaign is gathering steam by the day. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Voter turnout 53.54% in phase 1
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | This time people voted for change & development. The feedback I am getting from my party candidates & workers clearly indicates that CM Nitish Kumar won't be able to retain his position after November 10. BJP-LJP will form a new government in Bihar: Chirag Paswan, LJP (ANI)
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The ongoing coronavirus pandemic did not have much impact on the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls as an estimated 53.54 percent voters exercised their franchise compared to 54.75 percent in these districts in 2015, according to provisional figures. This is the first major election being conducted amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic in India. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.
The first phase of polling passed off peacefully on October 28. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election campaign is gathering steam as we move closer to the polling date.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.