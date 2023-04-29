English
    Bhiwandi building collapse: 4 rescued from debris, rescue operation underway

    Massive rescue and relief operations are underway at the site in Valpada in Mankoli

    PTI
    April 29, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
    Debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Bhiwandi, on April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    A ground-plus-two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, trapping several people living and working on the premises, four of whom have been rescued, a civic official said.

    Massive rescue and relief operations are underway at the site in Valpada in Mankoli, with one team each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Thane Disaster Response Force having arrived and another NDRF team on the way, District Disaster Control Cell chief Anita Jawanjal told PTI.

    Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said four families resided on the upper floors and several labourers worked on the ground floor of the ground-plus-two storey building in Wardhaman Compound that collapsed at around 1.45 pm.

    He said fire brigade personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

    Many persons are feared trapped in the debris, Sawant said.

    PTI
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 05:11 pm