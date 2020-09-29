Bengal MP Nusrat Jahan gets death threats for posing as Goddess Durga, seeks security from MEA

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Nusrat Jahan has received death threats on social media for posing as Goddess Durga for a photo shoot.

Jahan, who is currently shooting for a film in London, has requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to provide her with additional security in view of the death threats, reported India Today. The TMC MP has reportedly sought security arrangements from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government as well.

While she has asked for additional security from the MEA during her stay in London, her request to the Bengal government is for security during her domestic travel. The MEA is reportedly coordinating with the Indian embassy in London for her protection.

On the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the festive season in West Bengal, Jahan had posted a photo of herself on Instagram where she had posed as Goddess Durga with a trishul in her hand. She had also posted videos in the same costume later.

Religious members of the public, however, did not take the post well and objected to her posing as a Hindu goddess despite being a Muslim woman. Notably, Nusrat Jahan is also married to a Hindu man – businessman Nikhil Jain.

Jahan is yet to file a police complaint as she is not in India. An aide of the actor has said, "Miss Jahan has always stood for her secular and inclusive viewpoints and these trolls do not deter her."