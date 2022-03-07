English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 07, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh begins last phase of voting today

    UP Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Phase 7 polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has begun today on March 7. It will decide the fate of 613 candidates.

    Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur,

    Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters.

    Campaigning for the final phase ended on March 5 with the BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues from handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, law and order, economic and security situation to farmers' stir.

    Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that had began on February 10 after the announcement of elections in mid-January.

    Today’s phase will mark an end to the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The voting for 690 Assembly seats across these five states was held in seven phases since February 10.

    The results of five state assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

    Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and analysis from Moneycontrol!
    • March 07, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Here's the campaign topics for the final phase
      Campaigning for the final phase ended on March 5 with the BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues from handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, law and order, economic and security situation to farmers' stir.
      The campaigning in the last phase reached its crescendo with PM Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts. Besides addressing election rallies, he also held a roadshow for three assembly constituencies of Cantt, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.
      This phase also saw Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee descending on the pilgrim city to hold a joint rally with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary.
      Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been camping in Varanasi for about four days and she along with her brother Rahul Gandhi addressed election meetings, whereas BSP supremo Mayawati also campaigned in the district and neighbouring areas.
      Seeking to override anti-incumbency, the ruling party raised issues like forced migration and law and order problems during the previous Samajwadi Party government while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government on issue of inflation, unemployment, stray cattle menace and farmers' agitation against agri laws. The mowing down of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was also highlighted by all opposition parties as Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case.

    • March 07, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: A look at the key players, political alliances & constituencies 
      Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has begun today on March 7. It will decide the fate of 613 candidates.
      This final round will also be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and Samajwadi Party with small caste-based parties. BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others have been trying to rally their supporters.
      Once considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, the region saw the BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats along with its allies Apna Dal (4) and SBSP (3). The BSP got six seats and the Samajwadi Party 11 seats.
      For the Samajwadi Party, its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made a rare appearance in Jaunpur to drum up support for Lucky Yadav, son of his long-time associate late Parasnath Yadav in the fray from Malhani seat.
      Mulayam Singh had earlier campaigned for his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav on Karhal seat in Mainpuri.
      Besides UP Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi south), other ministers in the fray in the last leg are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi north), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur)and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).
      Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau. SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as JD(U) candidate and Abbas Ansari, son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat are contesting in this phase. Read full here

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 07, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections LIVE: Voting for last phase begins in UP
      Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has begun today on March 7. It will decide the fate of 613 candidates. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters.

      Campaigning for the final phase ended on March 5 with the BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues from handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, law and order, economic and security situation to farmers' stir. 

      Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that had began on February 10 after the announcement of elections in mid-January. Today’s phase will also mark an end to the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The voting for 690 Assembly seats across these five states was held in seven phases since February 10.

      The results of five state assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

    • March 07, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      LIVE: Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the last and final phase of Assembly Elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh. Today's 54 constitutencies in the fray include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat of Varanasi.
      Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates!

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.