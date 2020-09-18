Apple's first online store in India: Indians on Twitter have this special request for Tim Cook

Apple is launching its online store in India on September 23, offering its full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.

The new online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple stores around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise, said the company in a statement.



We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook tweeted about the step on September 18. “We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!” Cook wrote.

Soon after the tweet surfaced, netizens in India welcomed the moves. However, they started requesting Cook to reduce the prices of Apple’s devices in the country.



Hey Tim we were vexed by paying more for the Apple Products in india. please do something to get Apple Products on par with the U.S prices make affordable prices in india like that of U.S

There are many students who gonna prefer apple products

Make more convenient for everyone

:) — Feroz Ahmed Shaik (@frzahmed17) September 18, 2020





Wow that’s awesome Tim. We have been waiting for this since long. I hope Apple will also rationalise the prices of their products in India. Please also start manufacturing all Macs and the iPad along with iPhone 12 in India as well. Thanks @tim_cook @Apple

— Adit Gupta (@Tripsmartjammu) September 18, 2020



Now please price your devices accordingly!! Its ridiculous to put so much taxes considering the price sensitivity of the market. — Samrat Sahu (@ask_Samrat) September 18, 2020





please reduce price equilent to samsung and increase your production in india .atleast middleclass can easily access apple products.

— kishori lal (@KishoriLal19) September 18, 2020



This is a great step, apple should focus on sourrcing more parts from india and bring the product pricing on par with it international pricing for greater market penetration and also work out cheaper iphones to compete and get greater market penetration — birkaran (@bsingh_231) September 18, 2020





We need one in Vietnam. Please mind to it. Thanks Tim and Apple.

— Luat Vu Dinh (@luatvd73) September 18, 2020



So, excited to hear that all Indian are eagerly waiting 4r dis day. plz. @tim_cook try to decrease the price of all products and manufacture @ India as much as you can And all the best 4r it's official launch — sagar d nau'ty (@sagar_d_nauty) September 18, 2020



Once the store is open, customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi languages.

Besides Indians, citizens of other countries also requested Cook to open its store there, saying the prices of Apple’s devices are too high in those nations.

Please inauguure an Apple Store in Cuba, here we are used to buying high price products (Por favor inaugure una Apple Store en Cuba , aquí estamos acostumbrados a comprar los productos a sobre precio ) — Reynaldo Rodríguez ©️ (@Reynaldo8509) September 18, 2020



Please do something to decrease prices in Brazil. It’s cheaper to get a flight to Miami to buy an iPad or a MacBook Pro there than buying it here in Brazil. — Marcos Prestes (@marcosprestes) September 18, 2020

With financing options and an available trade-in program, the Apple Store online offers a range of affordability options. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.