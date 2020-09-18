172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|apples-first-online-store-in-india-indians-on-twitter-have-this-special-request-for-tim-cook-5854791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's first online store in India: Indians on Twitter have this special request for Tim Cook

The trigger was Apple CEO Tim Cook's tweet about the opening date of Apple's first online store in India.

Moneycontrol News

Apple is launching its online store in India on September 23, offering its full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.

The new online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple stores around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise, said the company in a statement.

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook tweeted about the step on September 18. “We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!” Cook wrote.

Close

Soon after the tweet surfaced, netizens in India welcomed the moves. However, they started requesting Cook to reduce the prices of Apple’s devices in the country.

Once the store is open, customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi languages.

Besides Indians, citizens of other countries also requested Cook to open its store there, saying the prices of Apple’s devices are too high in those nations.


With financing options and an available trade-in program, the Apple Store online offers a range of affordability options. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 09:39 am

tags #Apple #Business #Current Affairs #India #Technology #Tim Cook

