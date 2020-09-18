Apple to launch online store in India on September 23

Apple will launch its online store in India on September 23, which will supply the company's products to consumers directly.

Apple's online store in India will offer its full range of products, and provide advice and support from Apple Specialists.

"We can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23," Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a tweet.

Students will be able to buy Macs and iPads with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+, the company said in a statement.

The online store will be launched just in time for the October-November festive season. Apple will provide only contactless delivery in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In October, customers can expect free online Today at Apple sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music. Just in time for the festive season, signature gift wrap and personalized engraving will be available for select products," Apple said.

The Apple Specialists available online will provide customers assistance on a range of topics, from configuring a Mac to setting up new devices. The staff will offer guidance in English and Hindi, Apple said in the statement.

"We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time," Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People said.