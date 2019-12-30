Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi indulge in Twitter spat over Sena's move to close accounts with Axis Bank

Ever since the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) decided to shut all the salary accounts it held with Axis Bank, Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi have engaged in a war of words on social media.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta has taken Sena's move to shift accounts to a nationalised bank personally, given she is a senior employee at the bank. Hitting out at the Shiv Sena, she took to Twitter to criticise how the present government is targeting BJP leaders at a personal level.



Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were,she agrees that the fmr CM favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there

If decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her&fmr CM then where is the question of targeting? https://t.co/eRCOpqMKdW

In fact, after reading the interview I urge the Maharashtra government to investigate how moving accounts to Axis bank isn’t a clear case of conflict of interest.

Also investigate whether any/ how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts? https://t.co/1Ox2PJFvVF

Last but not the least, a tip to Ms. Fadnavis, judging Maharashtra and teaching Maharashtrians what to do definitely doesn’t come under the purview of an employee of @AxisBank .

Those who scribble walls should learn to read the writing on the wall. Jai Maharashtra. https://t.co/oL8kUKieq6

Not one to sit silent in the face of criticism, Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also targetted Amruta and her husband, in a Twitter spat that dragged on till December 29. She even urged the Maharashtra government to find out "whether any/ how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?"

The bitter exchange of words ended with Amruta Fadnavis finally sharing a terse post on the social media platform that stated that having a bad leader is not Maharashtra’s fault but staying with one is.



Having a bad leader was not Maharashtra’s Fault - But Staying with one is ! जागो महाराष्ट्र ! https://t.co/uc9gmvVrNo

Her tweet ended with a clarion call for all Maharashtrians: “Jaago Maharashtra”.

The verbal scuffle between the two women started last week when Amruta stepped in to defend her husband’s tweet condemning Rahul Gandhi’s “my name isn’t Rahul Savarkar” remark.

Devendra Fadnavis had said that no parallel can be drawn between Rahul Gandhi and Veer Savarkar, as the former’s contribution to India is nothing compared to that of the latter.



Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name ! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics ! @ShivSena @OfficeofUT https://t.co/3W0AsvcTeG

Amruta had then grabbed this opportunity to taunt Shiv Sena and said no one can become a “Thackeray” just by virtue of sharing the surname.

Replying to her, Priyanka Chaturvedi had said that the present Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is, in fact, living up to his name and that the former CM’s wife is missing the point.