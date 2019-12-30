App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi indulge in Twitter spat over Sena's move to close accounts with Axis Bank

The bitter exchange of words ended with Amruta Fadnavis finally sharing a terse post on the social media platform that stated that having a bad leader is not Maharashtra’s fault but staying with one is.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

Ever since the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) decided to shut all the salary accounts it held with Axis Bank, Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi have engaged in a war of words on social media.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta has taken Sena's move to shift accounts to a nationalised bank personally, given she is a senior employee at the bank. Hitting out at the Shiv Sena, she took to Twitter to criticise how the present government is targeting BJP leaders at a personal level.

Not one to sit silent in the face of criticism, Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also targetted Amruta and her husband, in a Twitter spat that dragged on till December 29. She even urged the Maharashtra government to find out "whether any/ how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?"



The bitter exchange of words ended with Amruta Fadnavis finally sharing a terse post on the social media platform that stated that having a bad leader is not Maharashtra’s fault but staying with one is.

Close
Her tweet ended with a clarion call for all Maharashtrians: “Jaago Maharashtra”.

The verbal scuffle between the two women started last week when Amruta stepped in to defend her husband’s tweet condemning Rahul Gandhi’s “my name isn’t Rahul Savarkar” remark.

related news

Devendra Fadnavis had said that no parallel can be drawn between Rahul Gandhi and Veer Savarkar, as the former’s contribution to India is nothing compared to that of the latter.

Amruta had then grabbed this opportunity to taunt Shiv Sena and said no one can become a “Thackeray” just by virtue of sharing the surname.

Replying to her, Priyanka Chaturvedi had said that the present Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is, in fact, living up to his name and that the former CM’s wife is missing the point.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Devedra Fadnavis #Maharashtra #Priyanka Chaturvedi #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.