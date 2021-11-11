MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

All households in areas having sewer system to be linked to network by June 2022: Delhi Jal Board

The minister directed officials to complete the project within six months so that wastewater can be diverted to sewage treatment plants for treatment and only clean water flows into the river.

PTI
November 11, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain on Thursday said all households in areas having a sewer system will be connected to the network by June 2022 to prevent the discharge of wastewater into nearby drains and the Yamuna river. The project will be executed by the DJB under the Mukhyamantri Sewer Connection Yojana, Jain said.

"All households in sewered areas will be connected to the sewer network by June 2022. This will divert all the wastewater from the stormwater drain into the STPs (sewage treatment plants)," a DJB statement quoted the minister as saying. The minister directed officials to complete the project within six months so that wastewater can be diverted to sewage treatment plants for treatment and only clean water flows into the river.

ALSO READ: Froth in Yamuna | A look at how polluted the Delhi stretch of the river is and what causes toxic foaming

The DJB will use the latest technology like cutter machines, pre-cast structures and high-density polyethylene pipelines to complete the project in one-third time, Jain said. The minister said all the points where the sewer line is connected to stormwater drains will be disconnected by March 31, 2022 so that the wastewater does not flow through rainwater drains.

DJB officials have been instructed to survey and create a list of all the old and new points where sewer lines are connected to stormwater drains within one month. It has also been decided that all the broken pipelines or sewer lines will be replaced so that leakage can be minimised.

Close

Related stories

"All the water pipelines must be monitored thoroughly so that leakages can be minimised and fixed accordingly. All the manhole covers that are broken or in need of repair must be fixed and replaced, the minister said. All sewer leakages, blockage, and overflow must be assessed accordingly. All problems regarding sewage treatment must be monitored on a priority basis, he added.

Officials have been directed to complete the ongoing work of desilting 200 km of trunk sewer lines before the 2022 monsoon season. The minister also asked officials to resolve water contamination problems on war footing.

Jain instructed them to use the latest technology based on cutting machines for laying pipelines. Currently, the DJB uses an outdated excavation method which causes collateral damage on the site and takes time for repairs, the statement said.
PTI
Tags: #Delhi Jal Board #Mukhyamantri Sewer Connection Yojana #sewer system #Yamuna river
first published: Nov 11, 2021 11:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.