Froth in Yamuna | A look at how polluted the Delhi stretch of the river is and what causes toxic foaming

As hundreds of devotees take a dip in a frothing Yamuna, a look at how polluted the Delhi stretch of the river is and what causes frothing.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
Hundreds of devotees are seen taking a dip in the poisonous foam of Delhi’s Yamuna river. Why is the river frothing and why is it a public health threat? (Image: News18 Creative)
Route map of River Yamuna. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Delhi stretch accounts for around 80 percent of the pollution load in the river. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which monitors the water quality of Yamuna river, asked states for effective treatment of sewage. (Image: News18 Creative)
Water quality criteria for outdoor bathing. (Image: News18 Creative)
Water quality of river Yamuna in Delhi. (Image: News18 Creative)
Formation of foam, or froth, in rivers is very common. You may have noticed lines of froth on many lakes and streams. Decomposing organic matter produces foam bubbles. These bubbles are lighter than water, so they float on the surface and begin to accumulate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Presence of untreated industrial effluents, organic matter from decomposing vegetation, pollutants from industries on the banks of the river also contribute to the foam. (Image: News18 Creative)
Heavy metals in the untreated industrial pollutants can cause neurological issues. (Image: News18 Creative)
