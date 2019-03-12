App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of FY19-end, cash-strapped banks taking over 50% haircuts on recoveries: Report

Lenders are demanding complete cash payments through ARC sales to try and ensure their provisioning burden does not go up

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Banks are willing to take fairly large haircuts as lenders are in rush to make recoveries ahead of the close of the financial year 2018-19, according to a report by The Financial Express, quoting executives at asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

Central Bank of India's reserve price for Alok Industries suggests an 84 percent haircut and IDBI Bank's reserve price for Reliance Communications (RCom) implies a 55.5 percent haircut.

According to the report, lenders are demanding cash payments through ARC sales to try and ensure their provisioning burden does not rise. "We are settling National Company Law Tribunal-related (NCLT) exposures lower in cases where we get cash," an executive with a mid-sized public sector bank (PSB) told the newspaper.

The bank is making it clear to buyers that they want cash in 60 days, the executive added. A cash deal often means taking a bigger haircut.

related news

Lenders have put up bad loan accounts worth over Rs 27,000 crore for sale in the March quarter. Deal-making today is happening at a much faster pace compared to even 12 months ago, a senior executive with an ARC said.

"Banks that have gone through the NCLT process have at times received only 60 percent of what we were offering because they preferred cash," the executive explained.

Delays in resolution through the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route may have also forced lenders to take this route, as per sector watchers.

Large exposures that have been put on the block include Bank of Baroda (BoB) and IDBI Bank’s exposures to RCom — Rs 1,838 crore and Rs 1,056 crore, respectively. Also, on the block are exposures worth Rs 4,438 crore of Bhushan Power & Steel and Alok Industries to Central Bank of India and United Bank of India. Both assets were named on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first list of large non-performing assets (NPAs).

If State Bank of India (SBI) had decided to go ahead with the sale of its Rs 15,431-crore exposure to Essar Steel, the value of NPAs put on the block would have been much higher. The bank is said to have shelved its planned sale of the account as it was not satisfied with the sole bid it received. Central Bank of India has also put up for sale its Rs 424-crore exposure to the steel firm.

According to the report, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans are also being offered for sale to ARCs. About Rs 8,453 crore of loans given to individuals or small and medium enterprises are put up for sale by SBI. United Bank of India, too, is selling retail NPAs worth Rs 115 crore in addition to the corporate NPA tranche of Rs 4,405 crore.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #bad loans #Current Affairs #Economy #India #NPAs

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Teaser: An Epic Drama Set to Unfold In a Grandiose Setting

Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress

Can We Come Back or What!: Flight Returns as Woman Forgets Baby at Jed ...

T-Series Takes on PewDiePie on YouTube: It's Bollywood vs the World No ...

Has Sara Ali Khan Said No to Shaheed Udham Singh Biopic Featuring Vick ...

Someone Mistakenly Dropped a Hate Review for Ms Excel After #BoycottSu ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion

US to Withdraw All Remaining Diplomatic Personnel from Venezuela

Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo to Visit India Before the Release ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel makes historic worldwide gross of $456.3 mn, beats Blac ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Twitter's prototype app 'twttr' rolling out today: Here's how to insta ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.