After Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members of 'Ram Setu' test positive for COVID-19, shoot halted

After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artistes from the team of his upcoming movie Ram Setu have also tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the shooting of the film has been halted.

BN Tiwari, President, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said a crew of nearly 100 was set to begin filming in Madh Island from April 5 but when the mandatory COVID-19 tests were done, some junior artistes tested positive.

"They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artistes while the rest were Akshay's make up team, their assistants. Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely," Tiwari told news agency PTI.

On April 4, the actor said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The actor was tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action adventure drama Ram Setu. After his diagnosis, Kumar had urged all those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

On the next day, he said he had been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure. In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, the 53-year-old actor said he is "doing fine" and hopes to be back home soon.

"Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," Kumar said.

The actor has joined the long list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, actress Alia Bhatt announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She is under home quarantine, the 28-year-old actor informed her fans through an Instagram post.

Other Bollywood celebrities who had recently tested COVID-19 positive include Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Earlier, on March 30, 18 unit members of Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show ''Dance Deewane'' had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on April 4, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.

(With inputs from PTI)