Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actor Rhea Chakraborty requests for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on July 16 took to social media demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who had died by hanging on June 14.

"I’m Sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely (sic)," Chakraborty wrote while tagging the Twitter and Instagram handles of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked.

Close

Earlier in the day, Chakraborty had shared a post on Instagram, pointing out that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media in the aftermath of Sushant's death.

Chakraborty has already been questioned in Sushant's death case, which is being investigated by Mumbai Police.
