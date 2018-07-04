App
Jul 04, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP vs L-G verdict LIVE: Supreme Court restores powers of Delhi govt, limits role of L-G

Live updates as the Supreme Court of India reads out its verdict in a case related to the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor.

highlights

  • Jul 04, 12:24 PM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 11:55 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court ruled that states and the Centre should maintain a cordial relationship in areas within the dominion of state. But Delhi is different, it is not a state, the court ruled.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jul 04, 11:49 AM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Here are the key points from Supreme Court’s verdict:

    # LG is bound by the aide and advice of Delhi’s Council of Ministers.
    # Government has the power over all areas except land, public order and police.
    # LG's concurrence is not necessary in every decision of the government.
    # National Capital Territory of Delhi does not have full statehood.

  • Jul 04, 11:31 AM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 11:30 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court of India has delivered a unanimous verdict with all five judges — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, D Chandrachud and A Bhushan — said the decisions taken by the elected state government of Delhi has to be respected and the Lieutenant Governor should act as per the aide and advise of the state government.

  • Jul 04, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Delhi’s Council of Ministers have to communicate its decision to the Lieutenant Governor. However, this does not mean the Council of Ministers are bound by the L-G: Supreme Court

  • Jul 04, 11:15 AM (IST)

    In its judgement today, the Supreme Court also said that 'Delhi cannot have full statehood in view of an earlier nine-judge judgment.'

  • Jul 04, 11:11 AM (IST)

    LG has no independent decision making powers, except for matters on land, public order and police

    In what observers feel is a major win for the Delhi Government, the Supreme Court of India has made it clear that the Lieutenant Governor has no independent decision making powers under the Constitution, except for matters related to land, public order and police.

  • Jul 04, 11:07 AM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 11:03 AM (IST)

    The doctrine of aid and advice enhances the Constitutional value of collective democracy: Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud

  • Jul 04, 10:56 AM (IST)

    'LG cannot interfere into every decision of the elected govt'

    In a three-judge majority of CJI Dipak Misra, AK Sikri and AM Khanwilkar, the Supreme Court verdict has said that the Lieutenant Governor cannot interfere into every decision of the elected state government, Live Law has reported.

  • Jul 04, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Lieutenant Governor is bound by the aid and advice of Council of Ministers: The Chief Justice has said while reading out the judgement.

  • Jul 04, 10:50 AM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 10:48 AM (IST)

    The relationship between Centre and the state government should be healthy: CJI Misra

  • Jul 04, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Obeying constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility: CJI Misra

    While reading the judgement in the Supreme Court, CJI Dipak Misra has said that 'obeying the constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility', according to reports.

  • Jul 04, 10:44 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: Chief Jujstice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has started reading out the judgment.

  • Jul 04, 10:42 AM (IST)

    SC to deliver verdict on Delhi government's administrative tussle with the Lieutenant Governor

    The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Delhi government and its administrative tussle with the Central government today. The Aam Aadmi Party earlier filed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Captial. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. along with Manish Sisodia and others, undertook a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the matter.

