Big win for Kejriwal: SC clips Delhi L-G's wings, says power wrests with elected govt

A five-judge Supreme Court bench while delivering its verdict in the Centre vs Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispute over ruling Delhi said that the decisions taken by the elected Delhi government should be respected and the Lieutenant-Governor should act as per the aide and advise of the state government.

The bench including Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, D Chandrachud and A Bhushan delivered its verdict on who has supremacy when it comes to making administrative decisions in Delhi.

The SC ruled that states and the Centre should maintain a cordial relationship in areas within the dominion of state. But Delhi is different, it is not a state, the court ruled.

The bench ruled that the L-G is not in the same class as a governor of state and cannot act independently. He is bound by the advice of the elected council of ministers, said CJI Misra while reading out his judgment and added that there is no room for either ‘absolutism’ or ‘anarchy’ in the constitution.

The CJI, while reading out the judgement, said that L-G should “work harmoniously with the state.”



A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

