AAP v LG tussle: Here's what former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit has to say on Supreme Court's verdict

As Supreme Court delivered a judgement in AAP government’s favour on Wednesday, limiting the exercise of independent decision-making powers of the Lieutenant Governor, except for matters on land, public order and police, Sheila Dikshit said there is no change.

The former chief minister of Delhi said what the Supreme Court has done is to reiterate the role of LG and Delhi government. “There has been no change,” she added.



I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/UhRLmovOKN

“As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state, it is a Union Territory. If Delhi Government and LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then,” ANI quoted Dikshit.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered a unanimous verdict saying the decisions taken by the elected state government of Delhi has to be respected and the Lieutenant Governor should act as per the aide and advice of the state government.

It also added that the LG's concurrence is not necessary for every decision of the government.

The decision should come as a breather for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as general public. The LG and CM have been in a constant tussle and it recently came into national limelight as Kejriwal along with his ministers organised a sit-in at the LG's office.