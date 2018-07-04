App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP v LG tussle: Here's what former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit has to say on Supreme Court's verdict

The former chief minister of Delhi said what the Supreme Court has done is to reiterate the role of LG and Delhi government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As Supreme Court delivered a judgement in AAP government’s favour on Wednesday, limiting the exercise of independent decision-making powers of the Lieutenant Governor, except for matters on land, public order and police, Sheila Dikshit said there is no change.

The former chief minister of Delhi said what the Supreme Court has done is to reiterate the role of LG and Delhi government. “There has been no change,” she added.

“As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state, it is a Union Territory. If Delhi Government and LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then,” ANI quoted Dikshit.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered a unanimous verdict saying the decisions taken by the elected state government of Delhi has to be respected and the Lieutenant Governor should act as per the aide and advice of the state government.

It also added that the LG's concurrence is not necessary for every decision of the government.

AAP vs L-G verdict LIVE: Supreme Court restores powers of Delhi govt, limits role of L-G

The decision should come as a breather for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as general public. The LG and CM have been in a constant tussle and it recently came into national limelight as Kejriwal along with his ministers organised a sit-in at the LG's office.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 12:11 pm

tags #Delhi #India #Politics #Sheila Dikshit

