App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aaditya Thackeray refuses to open cards on future plans; says people are supreme

Political circles are abuzz with a speculation that the young Thackeray might choose Worli assembly segment in Mumbai for his debut in electoral politics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Amid rumours that he might become a first Thackeray to take an electoral plunge, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on August 27 neither confirmed nor denied the political grapevine.

Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, also evaded a direct reply to a query whether he would accept the BJP's reported offer of deputy chief minister in the event of the NDA returning to power in the assembly elections, due in September-October this year.

"I would not solve this question paper for now....whether I will contest or not or from where will I contest...," the Thackeray scion said cryptically.

Close

Political circles are abuzz with a speculation that the young Thackeray might choose Worli assembly segment in Mumbai for his debut in electoral politics.

related news

He was addressing a press conference in Nagpur after kickstarting the third leg of his "Jan Ashirwad yatra".

"Ultimately, it is common people who decide responsibility (for politicians). I am now seeking blessings of people so that we can do good work so as to make our state free of pollution, unemployment, drought and debt. I am seeking blessings for these causes. People will decide whatever responsibility they want to allocate," said Aaditya.

Aaditya said he cannot comment on nitty-gritty of seat-sharing between the ruling BJP and Sena for the upcoming polls.

"The Shiv Sena president and the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will decide on seat-sharing deal," he said.

The BJP and the Sena had announced in February to contest an equal number of seats of the total 288, and leave the rest for smaller allies.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 122 seats and the Sena 63.

However, the BJP has indicated it might demand more number of seats apparently to accommodate leaders of Opposition parties who have crossed over in the recent past.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said a seat-sharing agreement between his party and the Sena will have to be "worked out" as the current situation leaves very few seats for new entrants.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Aaditya Thackeray #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.