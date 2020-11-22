A Suitable Boy comes on Twitterati's radar for temple kissing scene; here's why #BoycottNetflix trending

A call to seek police investigation was raised on November 22 by a Madhya Pradesh government minister after scenes in OTT platform Netflix's series A Suitable Boy depicted a Hindu girl kiss a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple.

एक #ओटीटी_मीडिया_प्लेटफॉर्म पर "A Suitable Boy" नामक फ़िल्म जारी की गई है। इसमें बेहद आपत्तिजनक दृश्य दिखाए गए हैं जो एक धर्म विशेष की भावनाओं को आहत करते हैं। मैंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को इस विवादास्पद कंटेंट का परीक्षण कराने को निर्देशित किया है। pic.twitter.com/oYSiizJxCQ

— Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) November 22, 2020

“It has extremely objectionable scenes that have hurt the feelings of a particular religion,” said Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Twitter.

Mishra also called for a police investigation into the matter. Since then, many Indians have taken to Twitter to share their views on the matter, making #BoycottNetflixIndia trend on the microblogging site.

“There are so many such scenes in the series which hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. I have taken objection to the scene and have asked officers to inquire into the matter and examine the scenes to know the purpose behind filming such obscene scenes in the temple premises. Action will be taken against the producer and director of these scenes,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Gaurav Tiwari, a leader of the youth wing of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also governs Madhya Pradesh, has filed a separate complaint against Netflix and warned of street protests by Hindus if the series is not taken off the platform, Reuters reported.

Mishra also said if the OTT platform didn't remove these scenes, he would protest against the OTT platform and the director and producer of the web series for promoting Love Jihad and insulting Hindu sentiments.

The police has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Prashant Patel Umrao, a practicing Advocate at Supreme Court of India said:



It's not 1st time Netflix propagated anti-Hindu content. In 'Leila', they showed आर्यावर्त as radical oppressive state. Sacred games & Ghoul were hinduphobic too. Calls to boycott don’t work. High time to discuss whether art is for entertainment or politics.#BoycottNetflixIndia — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) November 22, 2020



