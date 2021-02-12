MARKET NEWS

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

The earthquake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, the National Center for Seismology has said.

February 12, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Rajasthan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to details available, the quake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan. The earthquake was reported at around 8 am today, the National Center for Seismology said. Officials informed that there was no report of damage from anywhere.

The earthquake had a depth of 290 kilometer and hit the region that is 420km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 08:01:47 IST, Depth: 290 Km, Location: 420km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India", the NCS tweeted.

In December 2020, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar and the tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. The quake occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

On Friday, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said that a total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its vicinity. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said "possibilities are being explored" to take up pilot study on earthquake early-warning system in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.

TAGS: #Current Affairs #earthquake #India #Rajasthan
first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:20 am

