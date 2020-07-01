3,000 COVID-19 cases daily: Maharashtra reports consecutive spikes for past two weeks

Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state by the novel coronavirus infection, has been reporting over 3,000 COVID-19 positive cases daily over the past two weeks.

The state reported a daily spike of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time on May 25, as it recorded 3,041 fresh COVID-19 cases - taking the total positive cases to 50,231. But, the daily spike dropped the next day to 2,436.

It again surged above the 3,000-mark in June. On June 8, Maharashtra reported 3,007 coronavirus infections in the past one day and dropped to 2,553 the next day.

After two days, the state again reported 3,254 COVID-19 cases, and the trend continued for five days adding 17,171 new patients.

On June 16 and 17, the daily spike of coronavirus infections reported at 2,786 and 2,701, respectively.

It again surged past 3,000 on June 18, as the state reported 3,307 cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,16,752.

Since then, the daily increase has not gone below 3,000 in Maharashtra.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

On July 1, the Union Health Ministry data said that the state reported 4,878 new COVID-19 patients and 245 deaths in the past one day. The single-day spike surged the state tally to 1,74,761 and the death toll mounted to 7,855.

A total of 1,951 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the state to 90,911. There are 75,995 active cases in Maharashtra now.

In the last two weeks, there has been an increase of 61,316 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

The maximum single-day spike in the state was on June 28 as it reported 6,368 COVID-19 cases, according to the union health ministry data.

Amid this growing trend of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases and easing of lockdown restrictions in a bid to revive economic activities, the battle against tackling the coronavirus outbreak could be an uphill task for the state.