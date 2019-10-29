App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2-year-old Sujith Wilson, trapped in abandoned borewell for 3 days, dies

On October 28, a heavy drilling machine was deployed to dig a parallel shaft to reach the boy stuck at a depth of around 88 feet. However, efforts were hampered by rocky soil and rainfall

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since October 25, has died, an official said in early hours of October 29.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said the body of the child was "dismembered" and in a "highly decomposed" state.

"Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child," Radhakrishnan told news agency PTI.

Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell noticed foul smell around 10.30 pm on October 28 after which medical personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams assessed the situation.

"We have been told that the body is in a highly decomposed state... we have suspended the digging operation," he said.

Wilson had fallen into the abandoned farm borewell while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti on evening of October 25. Various state and central agencies had been roped on to rescue him.

Prayers were held by various sections of society for the child's early rescue, while leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished for the child’s wellbeing.

Earlier on October 28, a heavy drilling machine was deployed to dig a parallel shaft to reach the boy stuck at a depth of around 88 feet. However, efforts were hampered by rocky soil and rainfall.

Two Fire and Rescue Services personnel were lowered into the parallel shaft with all necessary support like oxygen, for initial assessment of the condition inside.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 07:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu

