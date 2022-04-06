35 Indian programs from several universities among top 100 ranks globally: QS World University Rankings by Subject

At least 35 Indian programs across streams and across universities have found a place among top 100 ranks in respective subjects globally, the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject showed on April 6.

While Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad has found a rank of 26th in the Mineral and Mining Engineering, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences for dentistry was placed in 18th position in the concerned subject.

Similarly, in Mineral and Mining Engineering, IIT Kharagpur has got a rank of 37, and IIT Bombay was placed at 39th, as per the QS rankings published on Wednesday. QS is a global university ranking agency.

Four subjects of IIT Delhi-- Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Civil Engineering -- have made it to the top 100 list. While Electrical Engineering programme was placed at 56th rank, its Mechanical Engineering program was at 64th place and computer science was at 65th position globally. IIT D’s civil engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket.

At least four Institutes of Eminence achieved top50 rankings including IIT Madras, whose Petroleum Engineering stream was ranked 30th globally.

The IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad have found a place among top 100 ranks in the Business and Management streams.

In Environmental Sciences, at least eight Indian institutions found a place in the global league table with IIT Bombay breaking into the top 150 and IIT Kharagpur was placed in the 151-200 ranking bracket, as per the QS rankings.

In law, Jindal Global Law School of O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked at 70 globally, making it the best law school from Indian in this ranking.

While expressing his happiness over the performance of Indian institutions, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he is “sure that in the days ahead, increasing numbers of institutes and programmes will find a place of pride in global rankings”





