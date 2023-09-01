Skincare routine: Here's how to clean your face right, avoid these 8 common mistakes

Skincare tips: Always use a gentle soap and a face wash to clean your face. Refrain from using harsh ones as they can take away the essential natural oils and disrupt the skin's moisture balance

Washing your face is indeed the foundational step in any skincare routine. It might seem like a simple, everyday action, but this routine plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin. Remember, it goes beyond just mechanical cleansing; it's about ridding your skin of all the dirt, oil, and impurities that can lead to clogged pores, breakouts, and a dull complexion.

It is therefore vital to properly clean your face with water and a good soap or suitable cleanser. Begin by dampening your face to unlock your pores. Following this, gently apply a mild cleanser/ face wash, employing circular motions and giving extra attention to areas prone to oiliness. The final step involves a thorough rinse, to make sure there is no lingering residue.

Also, clean your face both morning and night for better results. Always do a patch test on your skin before trying new products. This helps to avoid irritation or allergies.

Here are eight common mistakes to avoid while cleaning your face:

Abstain from using harsh cleansers: Always use a gentle soap and a face wash to clean your face. Refrain from using harsh ones as they can take away the essential natural oils and disrupt the skin's moisture balance. This can cause dryness, irritation, and even inflammation.

Avoid excessive cleaning: Over-washing can harm your skin just as much as not cleaning it daily. Washing your face excessively, especially with harsh cleansers, can damage your skin's protective barrier. This disrupts its natural pH levels, leading to redness, dryness, and heightened sensitivity to environmental factors.

Mind your skin type: Neglecting your skin type can lead to harm. Customise your skincare routine based on your skin type to effectively tackle your specific concerns. Using products not suitable for your skin type—whether oily, dry, or normal—can result in damaging the skin.

Use a clean towel: Pat drying your face after cleaning it with soap and water is important. Always remember to use a clean towel to do so. Using unclean towels can transfer bacteria and dirt to your skin, which can cause infections, acne, or skin irritation.

Don’t skip the sunscreen regime: Even on cloudy days, UV rays can affect your skin. Experts believe that applying sunscreen is essential post-cleansing as it shields the skin from harmful UV rays that can cause sunburn, premature aging, and the risk of skin cancer.

Refrain from scrubbing too hard: If you are among those who feel that scrubbing your face vigorously will help remove all the dirt, then stop and rethink because vigorous scrubbing and over-exfoliating can lead to micro-tears in the skin. This may increase the risk of infection, inflammation, and sensitivity. It's important to exfoliate with caution and use products suitable for your skin type.

Say no to hot water: Hot water weakens the skin's natural barrier, leading to heightened sensitivity, dryness, and redness. Additionally, it strips away natural oils, increasing the likelihood of breakouts. In contrast, using cold water provides skin benefits like preventing acne and promoting skin health.

Never sleep with your makeup on: Failing to remove makeup before going to bed is a common mistake that needs to be avoided. This habit can clog pores, lead to acne, and disrupt the skin's natural nighttime recovery. It's therefore important to cleanse your face thoroughly before bed to avoid these issues.