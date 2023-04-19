Health benefits of beer: It is good for the gut and heart, prevents diabetes

While selecting a beer, look at the ingredients carefully and opt for those that use natural hops instead of extracts (Image: Pixabay)

A chilled pint of beer on a sunny day is one of the most preferred alcoholic drinks for casual and formal gatherings in summer. Interestingly, beer is the most consumed beverage after tea/coffee in the world and is also prepared as a rice beer, millet beer, and fruit beer in various households.

A versatile drink, beer goes well with cold cuts, salads, and all kinds of cuisines and is enjoyed as a light drink for informal occasions.

Although all alcohol should be consumed in moderation, there are definite benefits of drinking moderate-content alcohol beers around the year when compared to higher alcohol-content drinks. It has antioxidants and nutrients such as carbohydrates, amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and polyphenols.

According to various research, drinking beer during summers helps keep the bacteria in the gut healthy. It can also help with diabetes and heart disease, says master brewer Manu Gulati, founder and strategist at Effingut Breweries Pvt Ltd. He says, “The calorie content in beer is way lesser than that of wine, making it a healthier drinking option. It contains antioxidants that can help protect from damage caused by free radicals. With a mild alcohol percentage of around 5-8 percent, it outshines the other counterparts that are known more for their warming effect with higher alcohol content than that of beer.”

The best way to serve beer is in a mug at a temperature between 4 to 6 degrees (Image: Pixabay)

Brewed for bubbles

Commonly, beer is made from grains, such as barley, wheat, or rye, which are fermented with yeast. A perfect brew is achieved in a five-step process, namely - malting, mashing, boiling, fermenting, and bottling. And, in some craft beer varieties, flavouring agents like fruit extracts, herbs, and spices are added to enhance the taste and introduce a new twist.

Abhinav Jindal, founder of Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, manufacturing barley-based homegrown lager BeeYoung Beer, shares some interesting tips. “While selecting a beer, look at the ingredients carefully and opt for those that use natural hops instead of extracts. Hops are essential buds that are used in beers to add flavour, aroma, and bitterness, and it also helps in preserving the brew. A good craft beer has natural hops with a fresh taste, and it regulates body temperature in the hot weather.”

The best way to serve beer is in a mug at a temperature between 4 to 6 degrees. It should be chilled well and can be served with mixers like elderflower tea, a dash of vanilla essence, or a slice of orange to reduce the bitter taste.

Pair it right

As beers are consumed around the year, there are plenty of options available to pair with seasonal and local food. Normally food and beer pairing can go two ways - to accentuate the flavours of the food or to add more complexity to the flavours. With craft beers getting popular among young consumers, Manu Gulati mentions, “A wheat beer would pair well with either hot or spicy food that cuts the heat or even with more subtle fruity flavours to add to the complexity. Whereas, light lagers go well with spicy food, burgers, and salads as the clean malty characteristics of a lager accentuate the delicate flavours in such foods. India pale ales (IPAs) go great with steak, barbecue, and Mexican food by adding the hoppy and fruity characteristics of the beer to the food. On the other hand, dark beers do well with pizza, burgers and hearty stews.”