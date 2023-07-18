Free weights vs machines: Which strength training routine works better?

Free weights, such as dumbbells and barbells, are versatile tools that allow for a wide range of movement and engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously (Image: Canva)

When it comes to strength training, one of the key decisions one often faces is whether to use free weights or machines. True, both options offer unique sets of benefits and play a significant role in any fitness regimen. But the question remains if there is any clear-cut winner between the two. In order to help you make an informed decision on the course of your strength-training journey, let’s delve into the pros and cons of each approach:

The benefits of using free weights at the gym:

Free weights, such as dumbbells and barbells, are versatile tools that allow for a wide range of movement and engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Here are some advantages of incorporating free weights into your workout routine:

1. Improved stabilisation and core strength: Free weights require you to stabilise the weight on your own, engaging your core and supporting muscles. They tend to stimulate a higher degree of muscle activation. This helps develop overall strength and stability.

2. Enhanced range of motion: With free weights, you have the freedom to move through a full range of motion, promoting joint flexibility and muscle coordination. Over time, this translates into better muscle development and functional fitness for daily activities.

3. Versatile and more accessible: Since you can move dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells in any movement path you’d like, free weights are generally more versatile than machines. This versatility also enables you to tweak the movement pattern of an exercise so it feels best for your body. Plus, free weights don’t require too much space or a set-up so you can easily do your workout routine from literally anywhere!

The benefits of using machines at the gym:

Gym machines (think the leg curl and extension, leg press, chest press, shoulder press, biceps curl, triceps press, and lat pulldown machines) offer stability and a guided range of motion. Here's why machine weights can be advantageous for certain individuals:

1. Targeted muscle isolation: Machines are designed to target specific muscle groups by stabilising the movement. This can be beneficial for beginners or individuals recovering from injuries, who need to isolate specific muscles without placing excessive stress on surrounding joints.

2. Reduced risk of injury: Machines often come with built-in safety features, such as adjustable range of motion and weight limits. This can help minimise the risk of injury, especially for those new to strength training or with some limitations. Using weight machines is also less taxing for the body.

3. Ease of use and convenience: Machine weights are typically easier to learn and use correctly compared to free weights, making them an accessible option for beginners. Additionally, they often have adjustable seats and settings, allowing for quick and convenient adjustments between exercises.

How to choose between free weights vs machines?

To answer it once and for all, when it comes to free weights vs machines, there’s no right or wrong equipment to use. Free weights engage more muscles, challenge stability, and promote functional strength. On the other hand, machines offer more stability and controlled movement, making them suitable for beginners or individuals recovering from injuries. Individual preferences and goals must be kept in mind while making the choice. It should align with your fitness goals, skill level, and any specific considerations, such as existing injuries or limitations. Experts believe that a combination routine is best. Focus muscle development by using free weights mostly, but tie in machine-based movements for overall core strength training.