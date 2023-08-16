Epistaxis causes: Here's why nasal bleeding could be a warning sign of underlying sickness

Epistaxis causes and treatment: If you have conditions such as low vitamin K, high blood pressure, or kidney problems, you're at a higher chance of having nosebleeds (Image: Canva)

Epistaxis, another term for internal nasal bleeding, can happen to anyone, no matter how old they are. It's a common but urgent issue, and a warning sign that there could be an underlying sickness. However, note this: Epistaxis is not a sickness on its own.

At the front of the nasal septum lies 'Little's Area,' which has four arteries and is prone to epistaxis. There are many reasons why this can happen, including nosebleeds from accidental nail scrapes after nose surgeries, forceful nose blowing, and strong sneezes. Infections caused by viruses, sinus problems, tuberculosis, and syphilis can also lead to nosebleeds. Sometimes, things like growths or being in high places can cause bleeding. A crooked nasal septum has been linked as a potential cause.

If you have conditions such as low vitamin K, high blood pressure, or kidney problems, you're at a higher chance of having nosebleeds. Pregnancy and menstruation can also make you more prone to them. Being either above 40 or below 10 years old also increases the risk.

If you are in a sitting position and you find that blood starts to trickle from the front of your nose, it's called anterior epistaxis. This tends to happen more often in young adults and children and is usually due to some form of accidental impact. But worry not, for in these situations, reigning in the blood flow is a task that can be easily achieved.

When the blood flow is directed towards the throat, it can result in coffee-coloured vomit. It is found in adults over 40 years and is due to high blood pressure or arteriosclerosis. Severe bleeding may require hospitalisation.

Understanding the origin of the bleeding, its side, the amount lost, and whether it's from the front or back, is essential. Additionally, a medical history, including any existing conditions and medications taken, can assist the ear, nose, and throat specialist in crafting an effective treatment strategy.

Let's explore a few methods to avoid experiencing epistaxis:

Avoid dryness: Keeping the intranasal area moist is important. This can be achieved by using a humidifier. Some people also prefer to take steam along with petroleum jelly to ensure the nose doesn't become dry and susceptible to nosebleeds.

Avoid sneezing too hard: Blowing the nose with excessive force or sneezing too hard can affect the blood vessels in the Little's area, thus leading to epistaxis.

Do not pick your nose: Children must be advised against picking their nose, and keeping the fingernails short must be encouraged, as fingernail trauma is among the most common causes of epistaxis in kids.

Stay away from smoking: Smoking has several ill effects and can cause nosebleeds. It dries the intra-nasal area and irritates the mucosa of the nose. This can result in drying of the nose, which may further lead to bleeding.

If you are suffering from nosebleeds, it is advised that you pinch your nose for five minutes. Otherwise, bending over a sink and letting the blood come out is also a strategy that may be applied. If the bleeding is severe, the doctor may pack your nose (anterior or posterior nasal packing) and may even cauterise the blood vessels responsible for epistaxis. Since this may be an emergency situation, consulting a doctor is advised.