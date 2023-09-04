Diarrhoea causes, symptoms and cure: ORS, probiotics, smart diet choices are the best home remedies

Diarrhoea results in a loss of body fluids and electrolytes. To counter this, it is crucial to rehydrate and drink plenty of fluids (Image: Canva)

Have you been experiencing increased gut motility and have to visit the washroom frequently to clear your bowels? Have the stools become more liquid in their consistency? If diarrhoea makes you feel weak and is gnawing at your energy stores, here’s what you can do.

Also read | From infectious diarrhoea to IBD dominance: India's health landscape shifts with Western lifestyle uptick: Lancet study

Diarrhoea refers to an abnormally formed liquid stool that occurs more frequently than usual. Microorganisms often cause acute diarrhoea and may be accompanied by symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Any changes in the normal gut microbiota, often caused by antibiotics, can lead to diarrhoea by reducing digestive function and increasing the number of pathogens. People with decreased (low) immune systems are more susceptible to such conditions. These infections can be contracted through the faeco-oral transmission route, which occurs when contaminated food or water is ingested.

Determinants of risk:

The risk factors for diarrhoea include travellers who are commonly affected by Escherichia coli (traveller’s diarrhoea). It is also observed on cruise ships, where the causative agent may be a virus. Consuming undercooked burgers, contaminated chicken, and fried rice can also lead to increased bowel movements. Also, reheated food and mayonnaise can contain microbes that may affect gut health. Hospitals can also be a source of such infections, known as nosocomial infections. Medications like antihypertensives, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antacids, and laxatives can contribute to the development of diarrhoea.

Here's what you can do to treat diarrhoea at home:

Drink fluids: Diarrhoea results in a loss of body fluids and electrolytes. To counter this, it is crucial to rehydrate and drink plenty of fluids. An oral rehydration solution (commonly called ORS) should be taken. It is available over-the-counter, and the powder can be mixed in one litre of water. Adults should drink as much as they are able to. An ORS may also be prepared at home by adding six teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt to one litre of water (that has been boiled and then cooled). A bit of lemon can be squeezed into it if available.

Avoid irritants: Certain beverages like coffee, alcohol, carbonated drinks and hot liquids must be avoided. These interfere with the gastric motility and are counter-productive. Instead, consider drinking fresh fruit juices, especially those rich in sodium and potassium.

Time for probiotics: These help in enhancing the amount of ‘good bacteria’ and promote gut health. Foods like curd, yoghurt, cottage cheese, olives, dark chocolate and sourdough bread have been known to have a probiotic effect on the gastrointestinal tract. It aids in recovering the loss of bacteria due to invasive pathogens.

Be conscious of your food choices: Be mindful of what you eat, especially where you eat it. Unhygienic conditions can escalate the number of bacteria. Make sure the food is adequately cooked and is from a reliable source, in the case of seafood and chicken. Reheating food must also be avoided as it can be a risk factor.

BRAT diet: This is the diet advised for those suffering from diarrhoea, and it includes Bananas, Rice, Applesauce and Toast (BRAT). These foods contain potassium and help in ensuring that the stools become firm.

If the symptoms worsen, it is best to consult a doctor and take the recommended medication.