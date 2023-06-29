5 reasons why you should have yoghurt every morning

Health benefits of yoghurt: One of the main reasons yoghurt is highly recommended is its abundance of probiotics. These are beneficial bacteria that help promote a healthy gut microbiome (Image: Canva)

Its nutrient-rich profile and the abundance of probiotics make yoghurt a great add-on to your breakfast. From improving overall gut health to helping in weight loss, to boosting the immune system, this dairy product can be the star ingredient of your daily morning routine!

A mainstay of many healthy diets, yoghurt has been known for its beneficial impact on holistic health for centuries. A creamy dairy product made through the bacterial fermentation of milk, this versatile ingredient could be enjoyed on its own or incorporated into various recipes. For individuals with lactose intolerance, certain types, such as Greek yoghurt, can be well-tolerated due to their lower lactose content. The only thing that needs to be kept in mind is that its nutritional value and health benefits are increased when eaten at the right time, which is in the morning.

Here are all the reasons why adding yoghurt to your daily morning routine can do your body a huge favour:

1. An excellent source of nutrients

Yoghurt is packed with essential nutrients that are vital for your body's optimal functioning. It is rich in protein, calcium, vitamin B12, potassium, and magnesium. Protein is essential for cell repair and growth, while calcium promotes strong bones and teeth. Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in energy production, and potassium and magnesium are important for maintaining heart health and regulating blood pressure.

2. Contains probiotics for gut health

One of the main reasons yoghurt is highly recommended is its abundance of probiotics. These are beneficial bacteria that help promote a healthy gut microbiome. The live cultures in yoghurt help regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and reduce the occurrence of diarrhea. Consuming yoghurt regularly can aid in nutrient absorption and enhance overall gut health. Probiotics in yoghurt have also been associated with reduced inflammation and improved mental well-being.

3. Supports weight management

If you're aiming to maintain a healthy weight or shed a few kilos, yoghurt can be an excellent addition to your morning routine. Yoghurt is high in protein, which helps increase satiety and reduces hunger cravings throughout the day. Protein also requires more energy to digest, resulting in a higher calorie burn. Moreover, yoghurt's calcium content has been linked to weight loss, as it may help reduce fat absorption and stimulate fat breakdown.

4. Boosts immune system

The probiotics found in yoghurt can bolster your immune system. The beneficial bacteria in yoghurt help stimulate the production of antibodies, strengthen the body's natural defense mechanisms, and enhance immune cell activity. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for overall immunity, as approximately 70 per cent of the immune system resides in the digestive tract.

5. Versatile and delicious

Apart from its numerous health benefits, yoghurt is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in various ways. Believe us when we say, it is the perfect breakfast ingredient! You can top it with fresh fruits, granola, or nuts, blend it into smoothies, or even use it as a base for dressings and dips.The wide range of flavours and textures available makes yoghurt a delightful and satisfying addition to your morning routine.