Ideas For Profit | Infosys Q2 Review: A blockbuster Q2 after a strong Q1 - how investors should look at Infosys now? 

Infosys is close to its 52-week high and the strong Q2 on the top of a strong Q1 amply justifies the run in the stock – up 37 percent in the past three months matching the IT index return and outperforming the Nifty return of 13 percent by a wide margin.

The second quarter delivered an equally blockbuster performance with healthy traction in revenue, a sharp improvement in operating margin, record deal win, robust order pipeline, and historic low attrition. Consequently, the company has upped its revenue and margin guidance for the full year.

Against this backdrop, how should investors look at Infosys here on? Let's find out in this edition of Ideas For Profit.