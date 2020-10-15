172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|ideas-for-profit-infosys-q2-review-a-blockbuster-q2-after-a-strong-q1-how-investors-should-look-at-infosys-now-5966281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Infosys Q2 Review: A blockbuster Q2 after a strong Q1 - how investors should look at Infosys now? 

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analysis the second-quarter performance of the technology behemoth Infosys and how should investors look at it.

Moneycontrol News

Infosys is close to its 52-week high and the strong Q2 on the top of a strong Q1 amply justifies the run in the stock – up 37 percent in the past three months matching the IT index return and outperforming the Nifty return of 13 percent by a wide margin.

The second quarter delivered an equally blockbuster performance with healthy traction in revenue, a sharp improvement in operating margin, record deal win, robust order pipeline, and historic low attrition. Consequently, the company has upped its revenue and margin guidance for the full year.

Against this backdrop, how should investors look at Infosys here on? Let's find out in this edition of Ideas For Profit.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 02:54 pm

