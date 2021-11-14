Uday Kotak bats for vegetarianism to save planet, says beef consumption too polluting

Uday Kotak.

Uday Kotak, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on November 14 that beef consumption is polluting the air and vegetarianism is good for the health of the planet.

His statement comes at a time when Delhiites are grappling with severe air pollution following Diwali celebrations.



As planet crisis gets closer, I reiterate my conviction that being vegetarian is positive for human race’s future. https://t.co/ZnFXarGqa7

— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) November 14, 2021

The Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO shared a tweet he had posted on Dussehra two years ago and wrote: “As planet crisis gets closer, I reiterate my conviction that being vegetarian is positive for the human race’s future.”

In the old tweet he shared, Uday Kotak had said that he values freedom of choice with regard to food consumption, “but vegetarianism is good for the planet”.

He had added: “Beef at dinner is as polluting as driving 160 km. Livestock is responsible for more greenhouse emissions than the entire aviation sector.”

According to a study published in the journal Nature.com, food production contributes to one-third of all the planet-heating gases that are emitted due to human activity, with animal meat leading to twice as much pollution as plant-based foods.

The study pointed out that the use of livestock such as cows, pigs, etc., for extracting meat (along with livestock feed) contributes to 57 percent of planet heating gases emitted during food production. As against this, only 29 percent comes from cultivating plant-based foods.