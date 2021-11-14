MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

Uday Kotak bats for vegetarianism to save planet, says beef consumption too polluting

The Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO shared a tweet he had posted on Dussehra two years ago and wrote: “As planet crisis gets closer, I reiterate my conviction that being vegetarian is positive for the human race’s future.”

Moneycontrol News
November 14, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
Uday Kotak.

Uday Kotak.


Uday Kotak, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on November 14 that beef consumption is polluting the air and vegetarianism is good for the health of the planet.

His statement comes at a time when Delhiites are grappling with severe air pollution following Diwali celebrations.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO shared a tweet he had posted on Dussehra two years ago and wrote: “As planet crisis gets closer, I reiterate my conviction that being vegetarian is positive for the human race’s future.”

In the old tweet he shared, Uday Kotak had said that he values freedom of choice with regard to food consumption, “but vegetarianism is good for the planet”.

He had added: “Beef at dinner is as polluting as driving 160 km. Livestock is responsible for more greenhouse emissions than the entire aviation sector.”

According to a study published in the journal Nature.com, food production contributes to one-third of all the planet-heating gases that are emitted due to human activity, with animal meat leading to twice as much pollution as plant-based foods.

Close

Related stories

The study pointed out that the use of livestock such as cows, pigs, etc., for extracting meat (along with livestock feed) contributes to 57 percent of planet heating gases emitted during food production. As against this, only 29 percent comes from cultivating plant-based foods.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #beef #environment #greenhouse emissions #non-vegetarian food #Uday Kotak
first published: Nov 14, 2021 04:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.