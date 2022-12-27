Centre pushes for 'early warning system' in hills to avert avalanche, flood tragedies

The floodwater, mud and boulders roared down the mountain along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers, breaking dams, sweeping away bridges and forcing the evacuation of many villages while turning the countryside into what looked like an ash-colored moonscape. (Image: AP)

In February 7, 2021, the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was hit by unprecedented floods caused by an avalanche, damaging two hydropower projects and leaving more than 200 people dead or missing. The Chamoli disaster brought the spotlight back on the need for 'early warning systems' (EWS) to be set up at hydropower projects and dams, which are mostly missing in such projects being built in hilly areas.

Acting on the suggestions of experts, the government has now signed a contract with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of the defence ministry for the implementation of an early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects or power stations.

EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events. It can save many lives by ensuring evacuation of those living in the valley or such affected areas.

“The ministry of power and the DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards. The expertise of DRDO will also be utilised in developing comprehensive EWS for vulnerable hydro projects/ power stations in hilly regions. Separate and specific tasks will be formulated between DRDO and respective project developer(s) in agreement with broad understanding developed through this MoU,” the power ministry said in a statement on December 27.

Prior to the 2021 Chamoli disaster, Uttarakhand was wrecked by another major flood in 2013 in Kedarnath that killed at least 5,000 people and damaged at least 10 hydropower projects.

The 2021 disaster in the hilly state were triggered by a break in the Nanda Devi glacier which flooded the Rishiganga river. The floods washed away at least two hydroelectric power projects — the13.2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power project and the Tapovan project on the Dhauliganga river, a tributary of the Alakananda.

While the glacial melt was attributed to global warming, several expert committees have suggested that there should be no hydropower development beyond an elevation of 2,200 metres in the Himalayan region. However, the matter is in various courts and some projects have received a go ahead from the government.

For example, the Supreme Court had on September 26 refused to interfere with the Uttarakhand High Court verdict that had dismissed a petition seeking the cancellation of Tapovan-Vishnugad and Rishi Ganga Hydro Projects in the state.

Prior to signing the pact with the DRDO, the power ministry also signed contracts with the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO for implementation of EWS.