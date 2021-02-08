Uttarakhand glacier burst: Some important details of the flood

(Picture Credits: IANS)

After a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke on February 7, it caused a flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. 14 people have died and 125 are missing so far, Chamoli Police said.

Several people living in Joshimath area's Raini village and other villages near rivers were evacuated. Some people who were trapped in a tunnel in the Tapovan area have been rescued, while efforts are underway who help those still stuck in the tunnel.

Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates

In 2013, the state experienced a massive flood that hurt the Kedarnath region and hundreds died.

Here are some details of the incident that occurred on February 7:

> The Nanda Devi group of glaciers consists of seven glaciers - Bartoli, Ramani, Trishul, Kururntoli, Nandakna, Nanda Devi North and Nanda Devi South. A glacial burst caused a deluge.

Did the rising number of dams in Uttarakhand trigger the disaster?

> The NTPC and Rishi Ganga hydropower projects were damaged due to flooding of the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers.

> Teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were sent to the spot.

> The Army sent six columns and the Navy seven diving teams.

> Some ancient temples built about 20 metres above the confluence of Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers have been swept away by the violent avalanche.

> The incident is considered ‘quite peculiar’ as no reported snow or rain is reported on the day of the incident.

> Residents of Raini village raised an alarm of a mishap in 2019.

