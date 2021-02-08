MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Some important details of the flood

The NTPC and Rishi Ganga hydropower projects were damaged due to flooding of the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
(Picture Credits: IANS)

(Picture Credits: IANS)

After a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke on February 7, it caused a flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. 14 people have died and 125 are missing so far, Chamoli Police said.

Several people living in Joshimath area's Raini village and other villages near rivers were evacuated. Some people who were trapped in a tunnel in the Tapovan area have been rescued, while efforts are underway who help those still stuck in the tunnel.

Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates

In 2013, the state experienced a massive flood that hurt the Kedarnath region and hundreds died.

Here are some details of the incident that occurred on February 7:

Close

Related stories

> The Nanda Devi group of glaciers consists of seven glaciers - Bartoli, Ramani, Trishul, Kururntoli, Nandakna, Nanda Devi North and Nanda Devi South. A glacial burst caused a deluge.

Did the rising number of dams in Uttarakhand trigger the disaster?

> The NTPC and Rishi Ganga hydropower projects were damaged due to flooding of the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers.

> Teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were sent to the spot.

> The Army sent six columns and the Navy seven diving teams.

> Some ancient temples built about 20 metres above the confluence of Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers have been swept away by the violent avalanche.

> The incident is considered  ‘quite peculiar’ as no reported snow or rain is reported on the day of the incident.

> Residents of Raini village raised an alarm of a mishap in 2019.

The Nanda Devi Group of Glaciers in Himalayas is referred to the cluster of seven glaciers, where country second-highest mountain Kanchenjunga lies. (Image: News18) (Image: News18)

(Image: News18) (Image: News18)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand Flood
first published: Feb 8, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.