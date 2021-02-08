Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: NDRF, SDRF, ITBP teams present at affected areas, rescue operations underway

February 08, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

-- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Two power projects NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. Houses along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. The India Meteorological Department informed that there is no rainfall warning in the region for the next two days.

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 14 people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers