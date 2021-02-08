MARKET NEWS

February 08, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: NDRF, SDRF, ITBP teams present at affected areas, rescue operations underway

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: So far, a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places, says Chamoli Police. The rescue operation is underway in affected areas of Uttarkhand, which witnessed an avalanche and a deluge on February 7.

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 14 people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers
-- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Two power projects NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. Houses along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. The India Meteorological Department informed that there is no rainfall warning in the region for the next two days.
  • February 08, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | The sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountain sides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream, including in heavily populated areas. Many villages were evacuated and people have taken to safer areas.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | We were informed that 178 people were issued passes here. Of which, 15 were rescued yesterday. Rescue operation underway in another tunnel. There's a possibility that 35 people are stranded in it. Priority is to rescue them as soon as possible: Neeru Garg, DIG Garhwal range (ANI)

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | The two hydel projects bore the brunt of the "one time " mishap in which the Rishi Ganga hydel project at Raini was totally destroyed and the one at Tapovan suffered partial damage, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. Only two villages including Raini are cut off where essentials are being supplied, the DGP said.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | After tireless efforts of Army personnel, including the Engineering Task Force, the mouth of the tunnel was cleared. Work continued throughout the night with earthmovers by installing generators and searchlights. Field Hospital providing medical aid at the incident site. Indian Air Force (IAF) Helicopter sorties for insertion of rescue teams commenced before first light. Reconnaissance of higher reaches to detect avalanche threat underway: Indian Army (ANI)

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Relief and rescue operations continue for those trapped in the tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the way by reaching inside the tunnel with the help of JCB. So far, a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places: Chamoli Police

    Read more | 14 dead, 125 still missing: Rescue operation underway

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering: Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India.

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | A team of Scientists of DRDO-SASE flown in last night to Dehradun, is leaving for Joshimath area for surveillance and reconnaissance: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | UN stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts in Uttarakhand, says Guterres

    The United Nations stands ready to contribute to the ongoing rescue and assistance efforts in Uttarakhand if necessary, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said as the top leadership of the global organisation expressed sadness over the loss of life and damage from the glacier burst and flooding in the Indian state. Responding to the statement by Guterres, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said: Deeply appreciate the sentiments expressed by UN Secretary-General on the glacier burst in Uttarakhand. (PTI)

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he will donate his match fee towards rescue operations for the glacier burst in Uttarakhand and also encouraged others to come forward and contribute. Pant was born in Roorkee, a town in the state's Haridwar district.

    Read more | Rishabh Pant to donate match fee towards rescue operations in Uttarakhand

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Aerial rescue & relief missions have resumed with Mi-17 & ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board: Indian Air Force

    (Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | No need to spread panic. The glacier burst yesterday, boulders and debris followed which washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan. All of this happened yesterday. 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the 2nd project. Of these, 10 bodies have been recovered so far - 3 from Tapovan and 7 in the route to Karnprayag. 12 people rescued from the smaller tunnel in Tapovan yesterday. Efforts are underway to open the bigger tunnel. Debris are being removed from it: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar

