Navigate Google Maps with Aamir Khan’s character from Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan can now be a constant companion wherever you’re driving over the next two weeks — to work, to the market, or to the movie theatre to watch his movie. On Google Maps!

Aamir Khan is known to do things differently and with his Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan he has taken the novelty factor of the film a notch higher. Joining Khan in his attempt to promote the film in an innovative way this time is Google Maps, the navigation app.

Thugs of Hindostan is claimed to be the biggest YRF film that has been made on a budget of close to Rs 300 crore. This is for the first time ever that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are working in a film together.

Google Maps has collaborated with the team at Yash Raj Films (YRF) and started a new feature on the map where one can choose to let Aamir Khan accompany them on their driving adventures for the next two weeks. This is the first time that an India-specific entertainment avenue brings experience to Google Maps in India.

The feature would be available on both Android and iOS devices.

Explaining how the whole thing would work, Neha Waikar, Product Manager, Google Maps said, "To get started, you’ll need to first update your app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, after searching for your destination, simply tap the image of Aamir Khan’s character in the movie, ‘Firangi’, found on the bottom right of your Google Maps app. You’ll then see a prompt to enable the experience."

Once enabled, one can see the navigation arrow replaced with Aamir’s character from Thugs of Hindostan, riding his donkey as he does in the movie.

The film will hit the theatres onNovember 8 this year.