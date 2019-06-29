App
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood scores seven centuries in the first half of 2019; Uri, Kabir Singh surprise entrants in the Rs 100 cr club

2019 has so far delivered seven centuries and more are expected in the second half of the year. The films that have already gone past the 100 crores mark include Uri - The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy and De De Pyaar De.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder

So far, 2019 has been a good year for Bollywood and a couple of surprise releases has improved the overall report card of the industry in the first half of the year.

Before their release, no one really expected either Uri - The Surgical Strike or Kabir Singh to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The former has not only climbed that wall but has also breached the Rs 200 crore mark. As for Kabir Singh, given its current run at the Box Office, it may well be on its way to surpassing the Rs 250 crore mark and is a potential Rs 300 crore club candidate.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh were always expected to strike big with their respective films. However, no one expected Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor to rake in that kind of moolah.

While it has already been a good year for Bollywood, there could have been more entrants in the Rs 100 crore club had Luka Chuppi, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Badla, not missed by narrow margins.

The record scored so far equates the good run that Bollywood had last year as well. In 2018, too, seven movies made it to the Rs 100 crore club including the likes of Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid. The first two managed to enter the Rs 300 crore club, while Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety were the surprise entries in the Rs 100 crore club

Of late though the going has been good for Bollywood as centuries being hit so consistently in the first half of the year was not quite a usual phenomenon.

In 2015, only two films had managed to enter the club between  January to June. These were Tanu Weds Manu Returns and ABCD - Any Body Can Dance - 2.

2016 had a similar fate as only Airlift and Housefull 3 made it to the Rs 100 crore club in the year, both were Akshay Kumar-starrers.

However, an upward trend started in 2017 as six films managed to score centuries between January and July. These were Baahubali 2 [Hindi], Raees, Tubelight, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

First Published on Jun 29, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Bollywood #Business #Enytertainment

