you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subhash Chandra Garg's exit: Bimal Jalan-led panel's report may see further delay

"The panel may need to take Finance Ministry's view again on RBI's surplus transfer since Garg was dissenting with the initial report," the official told Moneycontrol.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg's sudden exit from the Finance Ministry may further delay the report on economic capital framework (ECF), a senior government official said.

The Bimal Jalan-led panel on ECF may have to meet again since the final report hasn't yet been signed, the official said.

"The panel may need to take Finance Ministry's view again on RBI surplus transfer since Garg was dissenting with the initial report," the official told Moneycontrol.

Jalan panel is expected to meet the new Economic Affairs Secretary in the next meeting to finalise the report, the official said.

"The panel may remove the dissent note of Subhash Chandra Garg from the report. The committee will attempt to put forth a unanimous view of the panel," the official said.

The committee on ECF was set up by the central bank in December 2018 and was expected to submit its report within 90 days from the date of its first meeting. Garg, Bimal Jalan, former RBI Deputy Governer Rakesh Mohan, directors of RBI's central board Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Makand, and RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan are part of the panel.

The panel was formed at a time when the government and the central bank were involved in differences of opinion on the issue of RBI’s surplus transfer to the government.

The controversy over the transfer of surplus reserves started when it was reported that the government was seeking Rs 3.6 lakh crore from RBI. The government then said that it was only discussing a proposal to fix an appropriate "economic" capital framework for the central bank.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Bimal Jalan #policy #RBI

