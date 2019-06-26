App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI issues clarifications on data localisation circular

The central bank said that while there is no bar on the processing of payment transactions outside India, the PSOs will have to ensure the data is stored only in India after the processing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 26 issued clarifications on certain implementation issues sought by Payment System Operators (PSOs) on the 'Storage of Payment System Data' regulations.

In a circular issued on April 06, 2018, the central bank had advised all system providers to ensure that within a period of six months, the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.

As per the latest clarifications, while there is no bar on the processing of payment transactions outside India, the PSOs will have to ensure the data is stored only in India after the processing.

Close

In case the processing is done abroad, the data should be deleted from the systems abroad and brought back to India not later than the one business day or 24 hours from payment processing, whichever is earlier. The same should be stored only in India. The data stored in India can be accessed for handling customer disputes, whenever required.

related news

The payment system data may be shared with an overseas regulator if required, but with the approval of RBI.

The data storage norms will be applicable to all banks operating in India as they are participants in the payments system such as RTGS, NEFT, NPCI and card schemes. There will be some exceptions though. Some banks, especially foreign, that had been permitted to store the banking data abroad may continue to do so.

However, in respect of domestic payment transactions, the data shall be stored only in India. For cross border payment transactions, the data may also be stored abroad.

The data stored domestically must include end-to-end transaction details and information related to payment or settlement transaction collected or processed as part of a payment. This may include information such as customer name, mobile number, email, Aadhaar number, PAN number; payment sensitive data such as customer and beneficiary account details; payment credentials such as OTP, PIN, Passwords, among other things.

For cross-border transaction data, consisting of a foreign component and a domestic component, a copy of the domestic component can also be stored abroad, if required.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Data #Economy #policy #RBI

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.