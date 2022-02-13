Piyush Goyal urges IITians to turn into 3 Idiots' Rancho in social inclusion push

Minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal addressed the students of IIT Kanpur at Policy Conclave 2022 as a chief guest on February 13, urging them to become Ranchos of the country, in a nod to the movie 3 Idiots where an engineering student by that name inspires those around him with his innovative and socially inclusive take on tech.

Goyal reminded the elite institute’s students of their collective responsibility towards those left behind in villages, especially girls and boys who did not make it to IIT but could become entrepreneurs with some mentorship through webcasts.

“Should everyone be required to spend lakhs on coaching. Groom girls and boys not necessarily as IITians but as entrepreneurs or as vocational persons,” he said.

In fact, the minister said he had recently urged IIT alumni both inside and outside the country to spare some time to coach girls and boys to create equal opportunities for all.

“COVID has opened up chances for alumni to serve the nation,” Goyal pointed out, adding that he is banking on IITians to enable good governance and reduce red tape.

“After all, it was an engineer who came up with one nation one ration card which enables a portion of entitlement to be taken in village and another portion in the city where the labourer is working,” the minister highlighted.

Moreover, Goyal said that a huge future awaited those IITians wanting to become entrepreneurs and making India the centre of innovation.

This comes after the Union minister recently shared a viral Shark Tank meme to mock the opposition about India creating eight new unicorns in just 40 days of 2022, that is a unicorn once in every five days this year.

That aside, the minister in his address said the government has tried to make the patent registration regime much simpler and reduced the cost of patent registration for institutes.

He also referred to electric vehicles (EVs) as the “flavour of the day” but warned against creating EVs with batteries that pollute. On that front, he also spoke about converting coal to gas and even replacing the fossil fuel altogether.