Ayushman Bharat's implementing agency gets full autonomy

The Centre on January 2 enhanced the status of the National Health Agency – the implementing body of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana(PMJAY) or Ayushman Bharat by giving it full autonomy.

"Through this decision, the existing society, “National Health Agency”, has been dissolved and its status now stands enhanced to that of an Authority. The National Health Authority shall have full autonomy, accountability and the mandate to implement PM-JAY through an efficient, effective and transparent decision-making process," the government said in a press statement.

The creation of the National Health Authority will lead to faster decision-making and more accountability and efficiency to ensure availability of quality services to beneficiary families through strategic purchase of healthcare services, preparation of list of health packages and their rates, robust fraud control and increase in private sector investment in healthcare.

The existing multi-tier governance structure has been replaced with a Governing Board (GB) chaired by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with representation from the Government and domain experts.

The Governing Board will have 11 members consisting of Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority; two domain experts from fields such as Administration, Insurance, Public and Private Health care providers, Economics, Public Health, Management to be appointed by the Government; and five Principal Secretaries (Health) of State Governments – one representing each of the five zones North, South, East, West and North Eastern States on rotational basis.

Since the Authority is now fully autonomous, the post of Joint Secretary (NHA/ Ayushman Bharat) will be transferred from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the National Health Authority, the government said.

Ayushman Bharat covers 10.74 crore poor families or 40 percent of India’s population. The weaker sections can avail a medical scheme covering hospitalisation charges spread over 1,350 hospitalisation packages for a sum of Rs 5 lakh per year for the whole family.

Within 100 days of implementation of PM-JAY, 41.5 lakh e-cards have issued to the beneficiaries with more than 6.95 lakh beneficiaries having availed services under PM-JAY through a network of 16,157 empaneled (and in process) hospitals, amounting to the tune of Rs. 924 crores.

Ayushman Bharat is politically significant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he heads for general elections slated to be held later this year.