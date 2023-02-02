English
    The rise and rise of Shubman Gill

    2023 is shaping up to be the year of Shubman Gill. He could play defining roles in the upcoming Test series against Australia, and the ODI World Cup later in the year.

    Nitin Sundar
    February 02, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST
    Shubman Gill has smashed a double-century and three magnificent centuries in his last seven limited-overs games, against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. (Photo: Twitter)

    “Oh grief! That is a short-arm jab. And it brings up 50 for Shubman Gill. Impressive. Attractive. Effective.” - Ian Bishop, patron-saint of cricket commentators.

    It is January 2018. The Under-19 men’s cricket World Cup is underway in New Zealand. India are munching away at a paltry chase against Zimbabwe when the seamer Nungu Nkosilathi runs in and bowls a non-descript, short of length ball into the hitting arc of a tall, wiry Indian batter. The ball, and the shot played to it, is thankfully preserved for posterity on YouTube, for what ensues is magic.

    Shubman Gill moves back and across, half a step forward to get into the line of the ball, and swishes the bat at lightning speed, in an arc starting at third man and ending, decisively, abruptly and dare I say, disdainfully, just above shoulder-height, pointing towards midwicket. In the course of this arc, the bat has made sweet contact with the ball, and sent it zooming away for a flat, long six, deep into the grassbanks at the Bay Oval.