Ajinkya Rahane: I try to maintain a similar response to success as well as failures

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane debuted for India in 2011, during a tour of England, and has not looked back since. His captaincy in Australia not just wowed cricket fans but also legends like Ian Chappell and Bishan Singh Bedi, and led to a debate around whether he should be made the permanent Test captain. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Your cricketing journey from Dombivli to international cricket wasn’t an easy one. What do you remember most?

The initial hurdle was the long travel to the main hubs in Mumbai to practice and play matches. The train rides were tough, as it took close to 2-2.5 hours one way in really crowded Mumbai locals. My mom would walk 6-8 kms one way with me with my kit bag in one hand and my brother in her other arm. We could not afford rickshaw fare at that time. However, I honestly believe that everyone goes through such struggles in the early years of their lives. They in fact toughen you up to face the more difficult challenges that come later on in the career.

You led India to a historic series win in Australia in January when India was bundled out at 36 in the previous match. How did you steer the turnaround?

I just ensured that we collectively forgot about what we went through in Adelaide. As a team, we were pretty sure of our abilities to beat them in their backyard. It was important to accept the situation and move on quickly.

I wanted to bring about a sense of calmness in the team, and assure everyone that we have the resources to defeat the opponent. It was calmness, belief and staying in the moment that helped us.

Is that also your leadership mantra?

I believe in treating each individual in the team as a leader. That way each player can take sufficient responsibility for the greater good of the team. You need to infuse a lot of self-belief in them to face any situation they may come across.

I also believe in open communication with all the players, regardless of their seniority. They should feel comfortable enough to come up to me and discuss their problems. This ensures that none of the players walks onto the field with any sort of mental baggage, and it naturally uplifts the entire performance of the team. I tend to be more inclusive in my approach towards my teammates and instinctive as well, relying on my gut-feeling at certain situations.

As it happens even with the best sportsmen, you were dropped from the team a few times. How do you deal with low phases and rejections?

I try to maintain a similar response to success as well as failures. I think setbacks hit the most when you have gone too upbeat during the high points of your career. But when your reaction to both the situations remains similar, you actually get time to sit back and focus on what went wrong. At such times I try to focus on the process, and on things that I can control rather than the eventual result.

You have tackled several bowlers on different continents. Who’s the toughest to face?

James Anderson in England is really challenging. He knows the conditions well. He’s definitely a tough one to face.

Tell us about your fitness routine.

Fitness is an integral part of my life. I have a daily routine which I stick to diligently. Usually, the team trainer gives us specific drills and I devote close to a couple of hours daily. Back at home, I try and indulge in a mix of strength and cardio training, which is a combination that suits well with the demands of our sport. Meditation and surya namaskars are a part of my daily schedule. It helps me stay more alert and attentive.

What is the best advice you have ever received in life?

My father always stressed on being a better person. Gradually, I realised that your mind to a large extent determines your actions anywhere.

Just curious...what do you guys do in the huddle? Discuss strategy? Say a prayer?

Different teams do different things in the huddle. It depends on the leadership. It’s basically a few key things that are communicated in a crisp, sharp way to make sure everyone is mentally tuned in at the same level.

Being a foodie, what’s your favourite thing to eat?

I am a huge foodie, and love experimenting and trying different kinds of cuisines. But I particularly love Japanese and Chinese food. I also relish ghar ka khaana. It comforts like nothing else. Especially spicy misal pav…

A lot of sports biopics are being made these days. If there's one made on your life, which actor would you like to play you?

I really like Rajkumar Rao. I would want him to star in my biopic, if it’s ever made.

Apart from cricket, what are your other passions?

I am passionate about agriculture and about driving. Through my farming associations I am trying to extend a hand of support to bring about the overall betterment for our farmers. I am fond of learning about new businesses, and would like to get involved in agri-based start ups.

Who is the prankster in the Indian team?

I think all these young boys are quite hilarious.

You are a karate kid and got your black belt at the age of 12. Do you still practice your chops?

(Laughs) No, I don’t get to practice it nowadays. But karate helped me in many ways, fitness-wise as well as in developing the flexibility and agility required for a sport like cricket. So adjusting to the fitness routines and other physical training in cricket didn’t take much time. It made adaptability much easier.

What about life beyond the pitch? Have you thought about that?

Right now all my energies are dedicated towards the game and getting better at it. I like to stay in the moment and focus on cricket. In future, I would love to give back to the sport and do my best to develop it.