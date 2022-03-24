IPL 2022: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

File image: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL/BCCI)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) as veteran MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to him, the franchise said in a statement issued on March 24.

Dhoni, who has led the CSK as its full-time captain since IPL began in 2008, will continue to remain a part of the team, the statement clarified.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," it said.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added.

Jadeja has an impressive IPL record with the bat and the bowl. As a batter, he has scored 2,386 runs in 63 innings, at an average of 27.11. He has also picked up 127 wickets in a total of 200 league matches.

Jadeja's stint as the captain will formally start from March 26, when CSK would be playing the tournament's inaugural match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Notably, Jadeja has been associated with four IPL franchises in the past 14 years. He was part of Rajasthan Royals from 2008-12, acquired by CSK for the period between 2012-15, moved on to Gujarat Lions in 2016 and returned to CSK in 2018.

According to analysts, Jadeja would, however, face a challenging task of matching the standard set by Dhoni as the CSK captain. Under the latter's leadership, the yellow team has won the IPL title four times, highest among all other franchises. CSK is also the defending champion as it had won the tournament's 2021 edition held in the United Arab Emirates.

Cumulatively, Dhoni has captained CSK in 204 matches with a winning percentage of 59.60. The team had won 121 matches, lost 82 and one ended without a result.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)