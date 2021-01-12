SII to sell Covishield for Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) will be selling Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - Covishield - at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets, said Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of SII, on Janaury 12.

He said the first 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were sold only to the Government of India at a special price of Rs 200 because the vaccine maker wanted to support the common man, the vulnerable, the poor, and healthcare workers, ANI reported.



We've given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 mn doses only to GoI on their request, that we want to support common man, vulnerable, poor, healthcare workers. After that we'll be selling it at Rs 1000 in pvt markets: Adar Poonawalla, CEO-Owner, Serum Institute of India pic.twitter.com/EmKwGhevc2

— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

“To the Government of India, we will still maintain a very reasonable price, but it will be a little bit more than Rs 200 which is our cost price. So, we decided not to make any profit on the first 100 million doses, as we wanted to support the nation and the Government of India,” he said.

Saying that the main challenge for the Pune-based pharma firm will be to “bring Covishield to everyone in the country”, the SII CEO said: “We make 70-80 million doses every month. Planning is underway to see how many will be given to India and foreign countries. The health ministry has made logistics plans. We also have partnership with private players for trucks, vans, and cold storages.”

Poonawalla further said several countries have written to the Prime Minister’s Office requesting supplies of the SII manufactured COVID-19 vaccine to their countries and said: “We are trying to keep everyone happy, but need to take care of our population as well."

He added: “We are trying to supply Covishield vaccines to Africa and South America.”