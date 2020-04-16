PM Modi's April 14 lockdown extension message gets record viewership with 4 billion viewing minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on April 14 announcing lockdown extension till May 3 garnered the highest viewership among all of his four addresses on COVID-19.

According to BARC-Nielsen data released on April 16, the lockdown extension address garnered 3,937.3 million viewing minutes on TV across 199 channels. As many as 203 million people switched on their TV sets to watch the prime minister's latest address to the nation on fighting coronavirus.

The April 14 announcement on lockdown extension recorded a viewership higher than that of PM Modi's earlier 21-day lockdown address, which had witnessed 3,862.9 million viewing minutes.

The other two messages – one regarding Janta Curfew, which was announced on March 19, and the other address on April 3, registered 1,275.3 million viewing minutes and 1,024.5 million viewing minutes respectively.

A large number of people tuned into TV channels for the prime minister's announcement on enforcing a nation-wide lockdown and its extension.

The first lockdown announcement was viewed by as many as 197 million people.

Other events, like the August 8 announcement on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last year, which aired on as many as 163 channels, saw 65 million people viewing the telecast and 934 million viewing minutes.

In 2016, when PM Modi had made the demonetization announcement on November 8, the telecast amassed 842 million viewing minutes and as many as 57 million people turned to their TV sets to watch the telecast.

TV viewership in week 14, which is the week starting April 4, recorded 38 percent growth over the pre-coronavirus period (January 11 to 31), at 1.2 trillion minutes.

The average time spent on TV too has gone up by 24 percent from pre-COVID-19 times. Nowadays, people are watching TV for as long as four hours and thirty-eight minutes on an average.

The number of channels watched per week/ per user increased from 16 channels in pre-COVID-19 period to 22 channels in week 14.

Hindi speaking markets saw 47 percent growth in week 14, whereas southern markets saw 24 percent growth.

Top markets like Rajasthan, Pune/Haryana/Himachal Pradesh/J&K, Bihar/Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh saw growth in consumption in week 14 at 75 percent, 60 percent, 57 percent, 54 percent respectively.

Viewership amid male and young audience continued to grow on TV in week 14.