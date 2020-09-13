Pharma wrap: Govt protocol for recovered COVID patients stresses on immunity-boosting AYUSH

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on September 13 released post-COVID management protocol, that talks about an integrated holistic approach for managing patients who have recovered enough from COVID-19 for care at home.

The post-COVID management protocol states that the recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from a more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness.

The protocol gives prominence to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) for boosting immunity.

At an individual level, the protocol suggests recovered COVID patients to continue to wear masks, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene and physical distancing. It also advises recovered people to drink an adequate amount of warm water. If health permits, it asks them to do regular household work and resume professional work in a graded manner. It also recommends exercises, yoga and pranayama (breathing exercises).

It asks people to self-monitor temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc.

If there is a persistent dry cough, sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. Look for early warning signs like high-grade fever, breathlessness, Sp02 less than 95 percent, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.

Follow-up treatment

The protocol says the first follow-up visit (physical/telephonic) should be within 7 days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where the patient underwent treatment.

Subsequent treatment and follow up visits may be with the nearest qualified allopathic or AYUSH practitioner. Poly-therapy is to be avoided due to potential for an unknown drug-drug interaction, which may lead to Serious Adverse Events (SAE)

The patients who had undergone home isolation, if they complain of persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility. Severe cases requiring critical care support will require more stringent follow-up.

Ayurvedic medicines

The protocol advises Ayurvedic and home remedies such as Ayush Kwath, Giloy powder, Ashwagandha, Amla (Indian gooseberry) fruit, Mulethi (liquorice root) powder, warm milk with haldi (turmeric), gargling with turmeric and salt and Chyawanprash.

The protocol says these medicines and their dosage to be taken must be as per the prescription of a qualified practitioner of AYUSH.

Immunity promoting AYUSH medicine is permitted under law.