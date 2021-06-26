India vaccination drive hits record high with around 4 crore jabs this week

Source: AP

India achieved its highest weekly vaccination figure so far as nearly four crore jabs were administered this week, the latest data on the government’s COWIN platform shows.

About 3.98 crore jabs were given during the week ended June 25, a significant jump from the previous weekly record of 2.47 crore jabs administered between April 3-9.

The record jump in doses administered last week is nearly double of 2.12 crore jabs given the week earlier between June 12-18. The weekly vaccination mark had in fact hit a low of merely 92 lakh jabs in the week between May 15-21, before the Centre took back the job from states of procuring vaccines for the 18-44 group.

“Nearly four crore jabs achieved in a week in June shows a consistent increase in the jabs being given daily. The government is looking at nearly 20 crore vaccinations happening in the month of July and 30 crore vaccinations in a month from August,” a senior government official told News18, expressing confidence that all 94 crore adults in the country can be fully vaccinated by December this year.

Also, nearly 89 percent of all these vaccinations were first doses. The government has been stressing on vaccination of the priority category of 45+ age group as well as second doses but the demand is clearly coming from the 18-44 age group and for the first dose.

The vaccination numbers are expected to go up further from July and could hit the 5 crore per week mark with states like Uttar Pradesh aiming at doing 10 lakh jabs daily. Rajasthan has also told the Centre that it has the capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily if the supplies are adequate. Rajasthan accounted for the maximum 9 lakh-plus jabs administered on June 25, as per COWIN.

Among the states which gave the highest jabs over this week were Uttar Pradesh at 45 lakh jabs, Madhya Pradesh at 37 lakh, Karnataka at 31 lakh, Maharashtra at 30 lakh, Rajasthan at 28 lakh and Gujarat at 26 lakh jabs.

Uttar Pradesh is also closing in on Maharashtra to be the state which has administered the maximum total number of jabs so far and could overtake Maharashtra next week. Uttar Pradesh has so far given nearly 2.99 crore jabs while Maharashtra is slightly ahead at 3.03 crore jabs. While Uttar Pradesh is giving 7-8 lakh jabs daily, Maharashtra is behind at about 5 lakh daily jabs.