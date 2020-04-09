IIFL Group donates Rs 5 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Financial services conglomerate IIFL group has donated Rs 5 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) towards efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in India.



#PMCARES India Dares.. IIFL Group @IIFLCorporate @IIFLWEALTH makes humble contribution of ₹5 crores to PM CARES fund to help #IndiaFightsCorona under your leadership @narendramodi We shall engage our 18000+ employees as well to mobilise more support for this cause @PMOIndia



In a tweet on March 30, Nirmal Jain, the founder and chairman of India Infoline Group, committed Rs 5 crore to PM-CARES Fund.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM-CARES Fund which allows individuals and institutions to make micro-donations in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted, adding the fund has been constituted respecting that spirit.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he said.

Since the fund was set up, thousands of Indians answered to PM's war cry and Rs 6,500 crore have been collected, as on April 6.

Industry giants such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Group, Adani Group, SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Sons, Infosys, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aditya Birla Group among others, have made major contributions to the fund.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories.

As of the time of writing this article, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India were at 5,274. The Union Health Ministry has said that 149 people have died due to the disease.

Globally, there have been over 15.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 88,400 people have died so far.