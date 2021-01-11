COVID-19 vaccine | SII secures purchase order for Covishield from Indian government

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has signed a purchase order with the Government of India to procure 11 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Serum Institute of India officials said on January 11: "The SII has received purchase order from Government of India."

As per the purchase order, each dose of the coronavirus vaccine will cost Rs 220 inclusive of 14 percent GST. SII is manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India.

Apart from inking the deal with the Pune-based pharmaceutical firm, the Centre has reportedly signed a purchase order with Indian firm Bharat Biotech for its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin also.

On January 3, India’s drug regulator had approved both vaccines for emergency use. On January 16, India’s nationwide vaccination drive will begin. Priority will be given to doctors, healthcare workers, and frontline workers including "safai karamcharis".

The dispatch of the COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured by SII in India will begin on January 11 evening, News 18 reported. The Mumbai airport will be handling over half of the Covishield vaccines coming from SII's Pune facility . Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL)'s Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Jain has told Moneycontrol: "The Mumbai airport will be catering to Serum Institute of India (SII). While the Pune airport will handle about 40-45 percent of the volumes, MIAL will distribute the rest."













The PM has assured "CoWIN will ensure that people get the second dosage of the vaccine on time. The app will generate a certificate after the first dosage of vaccine and final certificate will be issued after the second dosage. The world will follow what India will do".











The cost of vaccinating three-crore healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told all chief ministers on January 11. The PM CARES fund will be used to bear the cost of procuring both vaccines.